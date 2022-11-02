Not Available

Dave Allen was an alternative comedian before the phrase even existed. He was an innovator who set the agenda for comedy and comedians for more than thirty years. All he needed was a stool and a glass of something and he was in his element, reflecting laconically on such subjects as sex, the Irish and God, traffic, smoking, the Bible, Life and Death. Also sex, the Irish and God... This DVD contains his very own personal choice of sketches, gags and monologues. It's a vintage display from a unique raconteur - a man who observes out guilt, weaknesses and doubts and makes us laugh at them and at ourselves.