With his trademark props - the stool and the whisky glass - Dave Allen proves the essentials of great comedy are simply a microphone, an audience and an hour-and-a-half of your time! Undoubtedly Dave Allen On Life showcases this most original stand up comedian at his unsurpassable best. Hand-picked by Dave, these classic monologues on the idiocy of life and include over 20 minutes of footage never seen on TV before.