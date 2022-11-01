Dave Attell: Captain Miserable

Not Available

Dave Attell is funnier and more outlandish than ever in his first solo HBO, special, a 60-minute concert performed in front of a live audience at The Lincoln Theater, the venerable Washington DC venue. Attell's sarcastic wit and quick-fire delivery prove why he has earned the reputation as a "comic's comic" and was dubbed one of the"25 Funniest People in America" by Entertainment Weekly. His decidedly adult brand of comedy covers everything including alcohol consumption, dating current events and celebrities, and everything else on his mind.