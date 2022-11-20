Not Available

Featuring both the classic tunes and his newest works, The Dave Brubeck Quartet entertains their fans with the energy and eloquence of true artists who love their job. Dave Brubeck - Take Five In A Quartet movie With Dave Brubeck on piano, the talented Bobby Militello alternating between alto sax and flute, the solid Michael Moore on bass, and the always-captivating Randy Jones on drums, no song goes wrong and every piece is a musical journey. Dave Brubeck - Take Five In A Quartet video Perhaps few jazz bands achieve such a complex and entertaining range of music so consistently as The Dave Brubeck Quartet.