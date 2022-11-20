Featuring both the classic tunes and his newest works, The Dave Brubeck Quartet entertains their fans with the energy and eloquence of true artists who love their job. Dave Brubeck - Take Five In A Quartet movie With Dave Brubeck on piano, the talented Bobby Militello alternating between alto sax and flute, the solid Michael Moore on bass, and the always-captivating Randy Jones on drums, no song goes wrong and every piece is a musical journey. Dave Brubeck - Take Five In A Quartet video Perhaps few jazz bands achieve such a complex and entertaining range of music so consistently as The Dave Brubeck Quartet.
