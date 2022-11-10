Dave Dyer: Further Along Than Anyone Expected

Not Available

David Dyer has been performing at stand-up at comedy clubs and corporate events for over twenty years. He’s worked with some of the best comics in the industry including Mike Birbiglia, Jim Breuer, and Lewis Black. He’s been a contributing writer to NBC’s Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and ABC’s Politically Incorrect. He’s a regular on the nationally syndicated Bob and Tom Show and often appears on the roster for their “Friends of The Bob and Tom Show” comedy tour. He’s the host of a new web series called Sidecar Sessions where he interviews guests who are sitting in the sidecar of his motorcycle as David pilots the bike around town. David also created and stars in another web series called Pillars with co-star, Kevin Yon. David became an on-call firefighter with Grand Rapids Township in Michigan….his wife is nervous.