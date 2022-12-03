Dave Edmunds: Live at Rockpalast

Not Available

Having made his Rockpalast debut in 1980 with Rockpile, Edmunds returned three years later, fronting his solo band, which included Rockpile guitarist Billy Bremner and pianist extraordinaire Geraint Watkins. The event took place at the large-scale Loreley Open-Air Festival in August 1983. The 17 track set features greatest hits (such as the UK #1 'I Hear You Knocking') and fans' favorites from Edmunds' stellar back catalog, including songs contributed by Elvis Costello ('Girls Talk'), Bruce Springsteen ('From Small Things'), Graham Parker ('Crawling from the Wreckage') and Fabulous Thunderbirds ('You Ain't Nothing But Fine').