Jazz pianist Dave Grusin is joined by artists from the worlds of jazz (Bill Evans, Michael Brecker, Lee Ritenour) and Latin music (Gloria Estefan, on Secada) -- as well as one virtuoso trumpeter who embraces both styles, Arturo Sandoval -- for this performance of songs from the famed musical by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim. Selections include "Maria," "The Jets Song," "Somewhere," "I Feel Pretty," "America," and five others.