The only thing Dave Hughes is handy for is a laugh, which is handy given he calls himself a comedian. Hes made a handy name for himself on radio and TV as a funny man but live on stage is where Hughesy began (& continues to shine). Whats handy for you is that hes recorded his latest sell out show for you to watch from the comfort of your couch. DVD extras include an intimate club gig and candid at home footage of Hughesy and family.