Dave Hughes - Pointless

Filmed live at the Sydney Comedy Store, Pointless is Dave Hughes 2014 Comedy Show. Often referred to as “a typical Aussie bloke”, Dave Hughes is actually an unusual success story. From working class roots, the university drop-out and former abattoir worker has risen to become one of Australia’s most popular and successful stand-up comedians. His honesty and laconic humour have led to several long-term hosting roles on television and radio, most recently on The Project and Nova 100. However in 2014, Hughesy has returned to his first love – stand-up comedy – and is the hottest comedy act touring nationally and internationally.