2009

Here’s Dave Matthews Band Austin City Limits setlist: “Funny the Way It Is” “Spaceman” “Squirm” “Lying in the Hands of God” “Alligator Pie” “Gravedigger” “Why I Am” “Seven” “Lie in Our Graves” “Shake Me Like a Monkey” “Sister” “You & Me” “Jimi Thing” “Time Bomb” “Grey Street” Possible encore: “Ants Marching” Performances from the Austin City Limits taping will air on the show’s season premiere Oct. 3.