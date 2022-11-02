Dave Matthews Band: Crowded Streets Superstars

Not Available

bout the Actor The South African vocalist and guitarist Dave Matthews formed the Dave Matthews Band in Virginia in the early '90s. Featuring Matthews, Stefan Lessard, Leroi Moore, Boyd Tinsley, and Carter Beauford, the group's music presents a more pop-oriented version of the Grateful Dead crossed with the worldbeat explorations of Paul Simon and Sting. The band built up a strong word-of-mouth following in the early '90s by touring the country constantly, and concentrating on college campuses. With over 40 minutes of exclusive interviews with the band and previously unreleased footage "Crowded Streets Superstars" represents a real jewel for all Fans of this fantastic cult band.The DVD also features a picture gallery, an extensive Band-discography, and some special bonus material.