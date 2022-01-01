Dave Matthews Band: Live Trax 40 - Madison Square Garden

Not Available

On December 21, 2002 DMB fans were treated to one of the most exciting collaborations in the band's history - James Brown and members of his Soul Generals joined Dave Matthews Band, and members of Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe for Brown’s classic “Get Up (I Feel Like Being A) Sex Machine.” This incredible guest appearance shows Brown trading dance moves with Dave, and concludes an epic 25-minute funk session of "So Much To Say > Anyone Seen the Bridge? > Too Much > Get Up.” While an obvious highlight of the evening, it is not the only one. “Seek Up” features superb performances from both LeRoi Moore and Butch Taylor, while the evening’s momentous encore of “Halloween > Ants Marching” could not have closed out a multi-night, sold out run at NYC’s preeminent Madison Square Garden in better fashion.