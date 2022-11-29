Dave Matthews Band - Live Trax 44 - Gorge Ampitheatre

Not Available

Live Trax Vol. 44: 9.4.16 The Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA With the spectacular river gorge as the backdrop, Dave Matthews Band took their final bow of the 2016 tour at the Gorge Amphitheatre before heading into an extended hiatus. The weekend, which has been affectionately dubbed “Labor Dave Weekend,” was full of incredible energy and solid performances that covered the breadth of the band’s catalogue. This show from September 4th kicked off with “The Stone,” complete with an audience sing-along, and ended with a two-song encore of “Pig” and “Stay (Wasting Time).” Special guests included Carlos Malta on woodwinds on “Say Goodbye,” “The Maker,” and “Typical Situation,” while touring crew member Joe Lawlor played guitar on a fiery performance of “Rhyme & Reason.”