Not Available

Dave Matthews Band - Live Trax 44 - Gorge Ampitheatre

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Live Trax Vol. 44: 9.4.16 The Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA With the spectacular river gorge as the backdrop, Dave Matthews Band took their final bow of the 2016 tour at the Gorge Amphitheatre before heading into an extended hiatus. The weekend, which has been affectionately dubbed “Labor Dave Weekend,” was full of incredible energy and solid performances that covered the breadth of the band’s catalogue. This show from September 4th kicked off with “The Stone,” complete with an audience sing-along, and ended with a two-song encore of “Pig” and “Stay (Wasting Time).” Special guests included Carlos Malta on woodwinds on “Say Goodbye,” “The Maker,” and “Typical Situation,” while touring crew member Joe Lawlor played guitar on a fiery performance of “Rhyme & Reason.”

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images