Dave Matthews Band - Live Trax Vol. 46: Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Not Available

Our latest release, Live Trax 46, available in CD and Blu-ray formats, from 7.7.18 in Noblesville, IN captures the band at the height of renewed energy. The setlist spans the band’s career completely, including a number of debut performances of songs off the most recent release, "Come Tomorrow". With the addition of new band member, Buddy Strong, on keys and vocals, the band makes older fan favorites such as "What Would You Say" and "Warehouse" sound just as fresh as newcomers like the intimate "Here On Out" and "That Girl Is You".