Formed in 1991 in Charlottesville (USA), Dave Matthews Band is considered one of the most influential groups in rock history. It currently features Dave Matthews (guitar and vocals), Carter Beauford (drums), Stefan Lessard (bass), Tim Reynolds (guitar), Jeff Coffin (sax), Rashawn Ross (trumpet) and Buddy Strong (keyboard). These great musicians will be on September 29th at the Mundo do Rock in Rio Stage.