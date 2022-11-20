Dave Spikey: Best Medicine Tour Live

Not Available

Multi award-winning comedian, Dave Spikey, filmed 'Live' on his sell out nation-wide tour. They say that Laughter is the Best Medicine and 'Doctor' D Spikey is here to administer a massive dose straight onto your funny bone. Humour lies in the antics of everyday life and Spikey's 'Best Medicine' is full of brilliant anecdotes and observations it's quite amazing just how funny the world around us really is through the eyes of one of Lancashire's finest. Spikey spent over 30 years in the NHS and so amongst the stories of school days , cheese addiction, monkeys on bikes , llamas on the loose , dancing dobbers and a crash course in 'jollyphonics', he delivers hysterical stories about hospital life including his recent experiences as a patient with a 'below the waist' problem. Our former 'biomedical scientist' bears all and quite literally holds nothing back ...... Dave certainly gets close to the bone but in over 90 minutes of brilliant ramblings he never oversteps the mark HILARIOUS.