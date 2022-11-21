Dave Spikey: Overnight Success Tour

Not Available

Having co-written and starred in the hilarious Channel 4 series Phoenix Nights with Peter Kay, Dave Spikey is best known for his role as the club’s long-suffering compere, Jerry "The Saint" St. Clair. Also a comedian, actor, writer and presenter, Dave is a British comedy award winner, having previously won the prestigious Perrier Award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and the title of North-West Comedian of the Year. Filmed in front of a live audience at the Leeds Music Varieties Theatre, Dave keeps the audience in hysterics with his down-to-earth observations about everything from the difference between Northerners and Southerners to memory loss, fashion for old men, badly written obituaries and ducks doing cabaret!