Dave Weckl: A Natural Evolution - How to Develop Your Own Sound

In this DVD Dave explains and demonstrates all aspects of developing your own sound. Beginning with how to get a great acoustic sound, Dave walks you through all the details of tuning your kit. He then adds the mics, explaining the various types and their function and guides you in proper selection and placement. Next he shows the missing console and covers frequencies, equalization, phase cancellation, and noise gates. All of the explanations are clearly demonstrated with visual graphs and audio reinforcement. This is the most complete sound reinforcement instruction ever developed for percussionists. Also included are great performances by the Dave Weckl Band featuring the musicians Buzz Felton, Brandon Fields, Tom Kennedy, Jay Oliver, Ernie Watts, and Steve Weingart.