This claymation blast from the past brings clean-cut Davey Hansen and his talking dog, Goliath, back for more wholesome exploits courtesy of Gumby creators Art Clokey and Ruth Clokey Goodell. The fourth collection of episodes contains lessons about helping others, including "A Diller, A Dollar," "Boy in Trouble," "Who Me?" "Who's George?" "Rags and Buttons," "The Dog Show" and the bonus installment "New Year Promise."