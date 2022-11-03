David Alan Grier: The Book of David - The Cult Figure's Manifesto

Not Available

Crank Yankers caller and cult comedy figure David Alan Grier offers his own unique take on tales of growing up and owning up to life's big challenges in a stand up performance featuring all of the blunt honesty and physical humor that has come to define his enduring career. With views on growing up in Detroit, running his first ever New York City marathon, and attempting to maintain his sanity at family holiday gatherings, fans can rest assured that there will be no shortage of laughs when Grier takes the stage.