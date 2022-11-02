David Beckham: Life of an Icon

Not Available

Documentary, Sports Documentaries, Biographical Documentaries, Soccer - One of the most recognizable athletes on the globe and a permanent fixture in the world of pop culture, David Beckham is a bona fide phenomenon who transcended the world of professional sports to become a household name. This in-depth portrait of the international star features candid interviews, career highlights and commentary from peers and pundits to chronicle the ascension of this one-of-a-kind celebrity.