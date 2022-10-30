David Bisbal - Live At The Royal Albert Hall

Not Available

David Bisbal is Spain's biggest pop artist of the last decade, having sold 5 million records since he launched his solo career in 2001. David came runner up in Spain's version of the X-Factor, Operación Triumfo, in 2001, and has since become a best-selling artist in Spain, the USA, Argentina and Mexico, collaborated with Rihanna, Pixie Lott, K'Naan and won over 50 international music prizes, including a Latin Grammy, several Latin Billboards as well as over 60 gold and platinum albums awards. In his Royal Albert Hall debut, David Bisbal will perform the biggest hits of his career, accompanied by a spectacular band formed by Spanish and acoustic guitars, mandolin, grand piano, keyboards, bass, double bass, trombone, percussion, drums and strings.