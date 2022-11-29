David Blaine: Beautiful Struggle

Not Available

A made-for-TV documentary about the many endurance related feats that David Blaine performed between 1999 and 2008. These include being entombed for 7 days, being encased in ice for 63 hours, standing atop a 100 foot pillar for 35 hours, living in a plexiglass case without food for 44 days, and attempting two different breath-holding world records. The film documents his preparation for these stunts and includes both broadcast and behind-the-scenes footage of the stunts themselves.