Premier American magician David Blaine's first ever street perfomance, on the streets of Brooklyn, when he swallows a diamond from a wedding ring and produces it from his eye (!), amazes onlookers with his card tricks and even re-incarnates dead animals. Also included is Blaine's most famous stunt (and behind-the-scene accounts of it) when, in November 2000, 1 million people came to witness him frozen in a six-ton block of ice for 3 days and nights and then walking out unharmed.