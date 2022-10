Not Available

David Blaine does it again. With 'Vertigo', we see some more incredible magic and unusual illusions. Intercut with the Magic is David - standing on a pole in NY for two days. A pole that seemed to be extended 10 stories tall with nothing for him to hang on to - and there was nothing to catch him. This portion of the program was live and at the end of the show - he jumped into a stack of cardboard boxes.