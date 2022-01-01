David Bowie Birthday Celebration Live in NYC

Not Available

Recorded live at Madison Square Garden, New York City - January 9, 1997. The purpose was a charity concert for celebrating David Bowie's 50th birthday. Many friends of the artist took actively part at this event, therefore it is referred to as an album of "David Bowie & Friends": Dave Grohl and his Foo Fighters, Lou Reed, Robert Smith (The Cure), Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins), Sonic Youth. For many years this Live album has circulated as a bootleg, now it has been officially released in April 2011.