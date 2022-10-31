David Bowie - Glass Spider

Not Available

David Bowie's Glass Spider Tour show, held in November 1987 at the Sydney Entertainment Centre, Australia. The astonishing David Bowie in an eye-popping, mind-blowing concert from his benchmark Glass Spider tour of the '80s. It is expertly shot on video, capturing all the theatricality, intensity, weirdness, and beauty that are Bowie's stock in trade. Features Bowie performing his biggest hits including 'China Girl,' `Let's Dance,' `Heroes,' `Fame,' `Young Americans,' `Loving The Alien,' and many others.