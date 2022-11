Not Available

Ziggy plays guitar in this critical review of artist David Bowie's career from 1972-74. The collection delves into the Master of Reinvention's creative process for his groundbreaking albums "Ziggy Stardust," "Aladdin Sane," "Pin Ups" and "Diamond Dogs," and features footage of Bowie's extravagantly theatrical stage performances, rare behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with surviving Spiders Trevor Bolder and Woody Woodmansey.