David Bowie Live At The Spot-Live From The 10th Spot,Capital Theatre,Port Chester,New York,USA,1997-10-14-pro-shot (47 minutes), songs are: 1. Quicksand, 2. Jean Genie, 3. I’m Afraid of Americans, 4. Look Back in Anger, 5. Scary Monsters, 6. Little Wonder, 7. Fame, 8. Hallo Spaceboy, 9. All the Young Dudes.