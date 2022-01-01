David Bowie: Rockpalast

Not Available

Live at Rockpalast Open Air Festival, Loreley, Germany 22nd June 1996. 1. Intro - 00:132. Look Back In Anger - 01:003. Scary Monsters - 05:304. Diamond Dogs - 10:535. The Heart's Filthy Lesson - 15:346. Outside - 20:517. Aladdin Sane - 26:058. Andy Warhol - 30:509. The Voyeur Of Utter Destruction (As Beauty) - 34:3610. The Man Who Sold The World - 40:0211. Telling Lies - 43:4012. Baby Universal - 47:5413. Hallo Spaceboy - 51:1014. Breaking Glass - 56:3215. We Prick You - 1:00:1516. Jump They Say - 1:04:3817. Lust For Life - 1:08:0618. Under Pressure - 1:14:1519. "Heroes" - 1:18:1320. White Light/White Heat - 1:24:1021. Moonage Daydream - 1:28:4022. All The Young Dudes - 1:34:25Musicians:- Reeves Gabrels (guitar)- Mike Garson (keyboards)- Gail Ann Dorsey (bass, vocals)- Zack Alford (drums)- David Bowie (vocals)