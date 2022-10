Not Available

In 1983, David Bowie's album Let's Dance reestablished him as one of rock's most powerful and charismatic performers, and his subsequent world tour was his most successful road trip ever. This DVD captures a night in Vancouver from the Serious Moonlight tour,1984, and includes the songs 'Let's Dance', 'China Girl', 'Heroes', 'Rebel Rebel', and 'Young Americans'. (This is a full concert and NOT a documentary like the other listing on TMDb)