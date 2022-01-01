David Bowie: VH1 Storytellers

Not Available

This is a Live performance for the Cable TV Show 'VH1 Storytellers' featuring David Bowie. The show was recorded on August 23, 1999, and contains songs spanning David's career from the 60's thru to his then-current release, 'Hours'. Tracklist: 1. Life On Mars? (truncated), 2. Rebel Rebel" (truncated), 3. Thursday's Child, 4. Can't Help Thinking About Me, 5. China Girl, 6. Seven, 7. Drive-In Saturday, 8. Word On A Wing, 9. Survive, 10. I Can't Read, 11. Always Crashing in the Same Car, 12. If I'm Dreaming My Life