David Byrne: ACL Fest 2018

SETLIST: 01. Here, 02. Lazy, 03. I Zimbra (Talking Heads song), 04. Slippery People (Talking Heads song), 05. Everybody’s Coming to My House, 06. This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) (Talking Heads song), 07. Once in a Lifetime (Talking Heads song), 08. Toe Jam (Brighton Port Authority cover), 09. Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On) (Talking Heads song), 10. Every Day Is a Miracle, 11. Road to Nowhere (Talking Heads song), 12. Burning Down the House (Talking Heads song), 13. Hell You Talmbout (Janelle Monáe cover)