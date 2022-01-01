David Byrne - Live from Austin TX

Not Available

This show, captured on November 28, 2001, was hailed by critics as Byrne's best work in years, and his performance on the Austin City Limits stage shows why. Joined by Austin's own eclectic tango ensemble Tosca, Byrne takes us down many different musical roads in his ACL debut. Recorded live and mixed in 5.1 surround sound, this DVD captures all the hits and more, and includes songs that were never aired on the original TV broadcast. This live release features former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne originally aired on the PBS Austin City Limits show,