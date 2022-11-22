David Copperfield - 15 Years of Magic

Not Available

A TV special/documentary in which David Copperfield is interviewed in his Magic Warehouse by his girlfriend, the German supermodel Claudia Schiffer, about his career as an illusionist, speaking primarily of the most famous illusions and escapes performed over a period of about 15 years. The illusions shown are taken from 8 TV specials between The Magic of David Copperfield IV: The Vanishing Airplane (1981) and The Magic of David Copperfield XV: Fires of Passion (1993) and are 12: "Train Car Vanish" (1991), "Amazon Ritual" (aka "Burning Rope Escape" and "Fires Of Passion") (1993), "Graffiti Wall" (1992), "Cocoon" (aka "Passion's Prison") (1993), "Lear Jet Vanish" (1981), "Death Saw" (1988), "Brazilian Water Levitation" (1991), "Statue Of Liberty Disappears" (1983), "Touch The Magic - Destinations Of Flight" (1992), "Walking Through The Great Wall Of China" (1986), "Building Implosion" (1989) and "Flying" (1992).