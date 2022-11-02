David & Dee

Not Available

Imagine for a moment, you're a child again. You find a note from your mother. It reads, she won't be coming home tonight. Would you call up all your friends and throw a party? Would you break all the rules and stay up past your bedtime. Wouldn't you feel the least bit excited? Not for David and Dee who are ages 9 and 7. Their mother has been writing them notes for years without ever coming home. And without ever knowing their dead father, no one really looks after them, not even their babysitter who smokes her Virginia Slims in front of them. David sniffs his airplane glue, instead of his inhaler. His sister, Dee, only speaks through her tape recorder. There's no love like brotherly and sisterly love, and there's not hate, like brotherly and sisterly hate, but that's still based on love. So grab your crayons, buckle your seat-belts, and escape into the imaginations of David and Dee.