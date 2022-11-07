David E. Talbert's: Mr. Right Now

Not Available

She's a single mother looking for a husband. He's a con man looking for his next victim. Together they board an emotional rollercoaster that can only be derailed by someone neither of them expected. Award-winning director David E. Talbert brings ... Full Descriptionto life this passionate story of love, friendship and betrayal. Starring film and television favorite Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs (Welcome Back Kotter and The Jacksons mini-series) and a dynamic cast of unforgettable characters, MR. RIGHT NOW has the power to touch your soul and heal your heart. In this dramatic film concerning love, betrayal, and friendship, gospel music plays an integral role. The story of a single mother and a con man who unexpectedly find love, MR. RIGHT NOW has been hailed by prominent African-American critics as a joyful, uplifting must-see.