David Essex - Live At The Royal Albert Hall

David Essex OBE (born David Albert Cook, 23 July 1947) is an English musician, singer-songwriter and actor. Since the 1970s, Essex has attained nineteen Top 40 singles in the UK (including two number ones), and sixteen Top 40 albums. He has also had an extensive career as an actor performing on stage and screen. 1 Here It Comes Again - 2 The Whisper - 3 Down Again - 4 Me & My Girl (Night-Clubbing) - 5 Oh What A Circus - 6 Verity - 7 You're So Fierce - 8 Rock On - 9 Tahiti - 10 Lamplight - 11 Fishing For The Moon - 12 Second Hand Love - 13 Moonlight Dancing - 14 You Don't Know Like I Know - 15 Twist And Shout - 16 A Winter's Tale - 17 Silver Dream Machine - 18 On My Bike - 19 Medley