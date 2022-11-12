David Essex: The Secret Tour

Not Available

This spectacular live DVD concert shows David s performance at Bournemouth s BIC at the end of his Secret Tour in 2010. He performs a string of hits, including Stardust, Silver Dream Machine and Imperial Wizard as well as his two UK chart-topping singles Gonna Make You A Star and Hold Me Close. Features the 1973 smash single Rock On which was a #3 hit in the UK charts and reached #5 in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 charts In his 50 year career, David has achieved 19 Top 40 singles and 16 Top 40 albums in the UK and received the Variety Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012. David Essex has a career which has combined concerts, records, theatre, composing, films and television. In his acting profession, he is arguably best known for playing the character Eddie Moon in the UK Soap EastEnders. He has written, recorded and produced albums and singles that have sold millions of copies worldwide with twenty-three Top 30 singles in the UK alone.