Black is scientifically the absence of color, but not all who see it is color-blind, figuratively. David F. weaves three stories that look into the lineage of African-Americans in the Philippines--from American soldiers in the Fil-Am war to the “Amboys” in the former Clark Airfield. In the course of history, the “F” in “David F.” may spell different levels of discrimination. But would we also admit that we Filipinos are bigots ourselves?