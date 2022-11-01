David Foster's World Children's Day

Not Available

Hosted by composer & arranger extraordinaire David Foster, the Concert for World Children's Day aired primetime on ABC Nov. 14, 2002, 1. Winter Games - David Foster 2. World Children's Day Anthem Prelude - David Foster 3. Somewhere Over the Rainbow - Nita Whitaker 4. Hits Medley - Peter Cetera 5. Glory of Love - Peter Cetera 6. I Will Always Love You - Nita Whitaker, Kayla Hinkle, Ann Marie Boskovich 7. Under My Skin - Michael Bublé 8. Spiderman - Michael Bublé 9. Gira Con Me - Josh Groban 10. To Where You Are - Josh Groban 11. Help Me - Nick Carter 12. I Believe I Can Fly - Yolanda Adams 13. Escape - Enrique Iglesias 14. Maybe - Enrique Iglesias 15. Hero - Enrique Iglesias 16. That's the Way It Is - Celine Dion 17. The Prayer - Celine Dion and Josh Groban 18. My Heart Will Go On - Celine Dion 19. Aren't They All Our Children Anthem - David Foster and Cast