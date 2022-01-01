Not Available

David Garrett: Legacy Live In Baden Baden

  Music

Universal Music Group

David’s recently released new classical album “Legacy” with the Royal Philharmonic Orchester has hit the charts. In May 2011 he performed the Beethoven-Concerto and works by Fritz Kreisler with the National Philharmonic of Russia under the conductorship of Vladimir Spivakov and Lorenzo Coladonato in the famous Festspielhaus in Baden-Baden and fascinated the audience. You are now able to watch this concert on David’s new DVD “Legacy – Live in Baden-Baden”, which will be released on 13th January 2012. The DVD also contains the documentation “Playing for my Life”.

