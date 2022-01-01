David Garrett: Legacy Live In Baden Baden

Not Available

David’s recently released new classical album “Legacy” with the Royal Philharmonic Orchester has hit the charts. In May 2011 he performed the Beethoven-Concerto and works by Fritz Kreisler with the National Philharmonic of Russia under the conductorship of Vladimir Spivakov and Lorenzo Coladonato in the famous Festspielhaus in Baden-Baden and fascinated the audience. You are now able to watch this concert on David’s new DVD “Legacy – Live in Baden-Baden”, which will be released on 13th January 2012. The DVD also contains the documentation “Playing for my Life”.