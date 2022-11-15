Not Available

David Gibson: The Art of Mixing

    Get ready for an in-depth exploration into the aesthetics of what makes a great mix! David Gibson's unique approach to mixing gives you a visual representation of the dynamics of the sounds involved in creating a musical mix. Through this three-dimensional, colorful explanation, you are introduced to a framework that will help you understand everything that an engineer does-- enabling you to not only recognize what you like, but how to achieve it in your studio. Expand your recording techniques by learning what your recording equipment does and how it all works together in a simple, visual manner.

