David Gilmour - Rattle That Lock

"Rattle That Lock" is David Gilmour’s fourth solo album and follows his 2006 No 1 On An Island. Primary lyricist is Gilmour’s long-term writing partner, Polly Samson, and it is co-produced by David Gilmour and Roxy Music’s Phil Manzanera. This 2-Disc box set includes CD, Blu-ray with bonus 14 audio-visual items (four video tracks, four audio tracks, two promo films and four documentaries), album in Surround Sound and memorabilia including poster, postcard, plectrum and 32-page hardback lyric/photo book including artist photographs by Kevin Westenberg and album session photographs by Polly Samson.