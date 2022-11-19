Not Available

This DVD features David Gray: Live at The Point, a concert filmed at The Point in Dublin, plus the film David Gray: Up to a Point, which is exclusive to this DVD. More than just a phenomenal show, David Gray: Live at The Point captures this acclaimed singer at the moment of transition from well-kept secret to award-winning, platinum-selling success. Singing to 9,000 fans that packed The Point in Dublin, this is both a powerful yet intimate show. Featuring songs from all five of David Gray's albums, it includes the hit singles "Babylon" and "Please Forgive Me."