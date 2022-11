Not Available

Following up on last year’s hit lineup at the iTunes Festival this year’s lineup has some of the biggest names in electronic dance music. David Guetta took to the decks and put on a show that truly amazed the crowd. Full of smash hits from himself as well as heavy hitters like Afrojack, Nicky Romero and Tommy Trash. There’s a reason why he’s highly regarded as one of the best in the game and this mix sure helps support that statement.