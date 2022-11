Not Available

Teen heartthrob David Hemmings plays a boy who builds a rock 'n' roll band only to be shut down by his skeptical dad, who gives him just one month to make it big. Lucky for him, his lost demo tape is recovered by an American producer who likes what he hears … and Dad may eventually come around. Steve Marriott (who would later join The Small Faces and Humble Pie) makes an early appearance in this musical romp, also known by the title Live It Up.