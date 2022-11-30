David Icke: The Freedom Road

Not Available

David Icke tells the astonishing story of how the world is controlled today by royal bloodlines seeded in the ancient world that have passed through history, manipulating the human race for thousands of years. The bloodlines that were the kings and queens of the distant past are the same bloodlines that today produce the political leaders and those who control the banks, transnational corporations and media. Using hundreds of illustrations, Icke exposes this biggest secret and explains how and why we are now racing towards a global fascist state - unless we wake up fast. He also offers the spiritual (not religious) road to freedom and says that we can transform the world and our lives by transforming ourselves and understanding our true power to design our own destiny. What has happened? What is happening? What can happen? All is revealed in this eye-popping, mind-blowing, heart-pounding, program.