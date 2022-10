Not Available

This story is about a 9 year old American Jewish boy, David, and Kamal, also a 9 year old and a poor street urchin of Arab descent selling postcards to tourist in the stone enclosed Old City of Jerusalem. At a first glance, Kamal seems bright and energetic but in reality, he's suffering under the tyrannical presence of his grandfather who oversees the living of his family, his mother and two sisters.