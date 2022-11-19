David Knight: Iron Man of Enduro

Not Available

A fascinating and intimate portrait of one of the true stars of motorsport - David Knight. This film charts his rise to global domination, from his early years through the glory days and right up to his 2007 bid to tackle the Grand National Cross Country series. Knight has dominated the scene for several years - twice World Enduro Champion, twice Erzberg Extreme winner, twice US Red Bull Last Man Standing victor, AMA Enduro Cross Champion, ISDE Overall winner and six-times British Enduro Champion. In this film you can see Knight in action, including extreme and indoor performances, as well as hearing from the man himself.